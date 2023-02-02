Sacramento International Unveils $1.3 Billion Expansion Plan
The California airport aims to complete construction by late 2027.
Sacramento International Airport (SMF) will embark on a five-year, $1.3 billion expansion project, which officials say is needed to keep up with rapid passenger growth.
SMF aims to complete the five-year program by the end of 2027. “This ambitious project is not just an expansion, but a complete transformation of the airport experience for the people of Sacramento and its visitors,” the Sacramento County Department of Airports said in a statement. “The project will bring about significant improvements and upgrades that will enhance the convenience, comfort and accessibility of the airport for all.”
SMF plans to build a new $140 million pedestrian walkway "empowering passengers with the flexibility to choose between a leisurely walk to their gate or utilizing the airport's efficient train system,” according to the Department of Airports.
SMF director Cindy Nichol said the five-year program “sets the stage for the airport’s growth and our region’s as a whole … Our airfield has plenty of capacity, but our parking, concourses and roadways have several choke points. [The expansion project] will address these issues and create an airport ready to serve the modern passenger.”
SMF deputy director of airport planning and development TJ Chen said the airport has a master plan that allows for “additional facilities and airfield infrastructure needed to meet the growing demand for air travel” to be built beyond the five-year project.
The Department of Airports said Sacramento taxpayers will not fund the project, noting it “will be financed through a combination of federal and state grants, municipal bonds issued by the airport and user fees.”