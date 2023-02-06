Routes Asia 2023 Awards - Shortlists Revealed

Taking place during a ceremony at the Routes Asia 2023 Networking Evening on Wednesday 15 February, the Routes Asia 2023 Awards will celebrate excellence in airport and destination marketing, as well as recognise the airlines that are driving the region's air service growth.

Returning for the first time since 2019, the Routes Asia 2023 Awards will this year recognise the incredible work carried out by airlines, airports and destinations in 2022 along with their ongoing strategy for 2023.

The Shortlists:

Under 5 Million Passengers

Chinggis Khaan International Airport

Colombo Airport Sri Lanka

Mactan-Cebu International Airport

Velana International Airport

5-10 Million Passengers

Ahmedabad Airport

Kansai International Airport

Kualanamu International Airport

Perth Airport

Over 10 Million Passengers

Fukuoka Airport

Kuala Lumpur International Airport

Melbourne Airport

Singapore Changi Airport

Destination

Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO)

Ministry of Tourism Indonesia

Philippine Department of Tourism (PDOT)

Singapore Tourism Board

Airline

AirAsia Group

Cathay Pacific

Cebu Pacific

Malaysia Airlines

