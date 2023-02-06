Routes Asia 2023 Awards - Shortlists Revealed
This year’s edition of the event in Chiang Mai will see the return of the Awards ceremony dedicated to recognising excellence in route development across Asia Pacific's airlines, airports and destinations.
Taking place during a ceremony at the Routes Asia 2023 Networking Evening on Wednesday 15 February, the Routes Asia 2023 Awards will celebrate excellence in airport and destination marketing, as well as recognise the airlines that are driving the region's air service growth.
Returning for the first time since 2019, the Routes Asia 2023 Awards will this year recognise the incredible work carried out by airlines, airports and destinations in 2022 along with their ongoing strategy for 2023.
The Shortlists:
Under 5 Million Passengers
- Chinggis Khaan International Airport
- Colombo Airport Sri Lanka
- Mactan-Cebu International Airport
- Velana International Airport
5-10 Million Passengers
- Ahmedabad Airport
- Kansai International Airport
- Kualanamu International Airport
- Perth Airport
Over 10 Million Passengers
- Fukuoka Airport
- Kuala Lumpur International Airport
- Melbourne Airport
- Singapore Changi Airport
Destination
- Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO)
- Ministry of Tourism Indonesia
- Philippine Department of Tourism (PDOT)
- Singapore Tourism Board
Airline
- AirAsia Group
- Cathay Pacific
- Cebu Pacific
- Malaysia Airlines
