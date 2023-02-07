Widerøe Adds New Norway-London Connection

Norwegian regional airline Widerøe plans to launch new service between Bergen (BGO) and London Stansted (STN).

From March 26, the carrier will open service on the BGO-STN route using an Embraer E190-E2 aircraft configured to carry 110 passengers.

Bergen, Norway’s second largest city, is known as the gateway to the fjords. “Seventy percent of visitors to the fjords are coming through Bergen Airport,” Helge Eidsnes, the airport’s director, told Aviation Week Network in an interview last year. “We also have the Bergen cultural scene. And we have the fourth-largest cruise port in Europe.”

Speaking about the new route, Widerøe Commercial Director Simon Gorrighan says: “London Stansted has smooth and convenient connections to the City of London, which we know our customers will appreciate.”

Stansted Aviation Director Simon Gorrighan says the STN-BGO route adds “yet another new destination to our growing network… This new route makes a beautiful region of Norway more accessible to UK travelers as well as being an important route for business, especially the energy industry in Norway and the East of England.”

The STN-BGO route is the latest from Stansted expected to be added for the summer season. Ryanair will launch six new routes from the airport for its summer schedule. Emirates will open a second daily service between STN and Dubai (DXB) from May 1.

Bergen’s UK schedule is slated to expand in spring 2024 when Jet2.com’s schedule calls for new service to Birmingham (BHX), Manchester (MAN), Newcastle (NCL) and Leeds (LBA).

