Routes In Brief: Rolling Daily Updates

The latest new route announcements, schedule changes and codeshares.

Feb. 8

Canadian ULCC Lynx Air has launched its inaugural flight to Phoenix Sky Harbor (PHX) from Calgary (YYC). The route will operate 3X-weekly using Boeing 737-8s. "We are excited to be launching our very first flight to Phoenix at such a festive time of the year, with the city hosting the world’s largest golf tournament as well as the Super Bowl this week,” Lynx CEO Merren McArthur said. The airline’s expansion into the U.S. started in late January, with its first flight from Toronto Pearson (YYZ) to Orlando (MCO). Its trans-border network will continue to expand over the next few weeks, with the planned launch of services out of Calgary to Los Angeles (LAX) and Las Vegas (LAS).

UK leisure carrier Jet2.com has added more flights to Tenerife (TFS) and Palma de Mallorca (PMI) between March and May following “strong demand.” The airline said the expansion represents an additional 11,000 extra seats to its schedule. Frequencies are being increased from Belfast International (BFS), Birmingham (BHX), Edinburgh (EDI), Glasgow (GLA), Leeds Bradford (LBA), Manchester (MAN) and Newcastle (NCL). “The early summer season is proving to be enormously popular in both destinations and we are very pleased to be offering even more choice and flexibility,” CEO Steve Heapy said.

SWISS has become the latest European airline to add back flights to China. Passenger service between Zurich (ZRH) and Shanghai Pudong (PVG) will resume on March 3 using a mix of Boeing 777-300ERs and A340-300s. One weekly flight is planned initially during March, before the route is expanded to 3X-weekly frequencies from April onwards. SWISS suspended its previous scheduled passenger services between Zurich and Shanghai in April 2022 in view of the travel restrictions imposed by China’s government. Since then, the carrier has offered cargo-only flights on the route. In addition, SWISS plans to increase passenger service from Zurich to Hong Kong (HKG) from 5X-weekly to 6X-weekly in late March.

Russian carrier Aeroflot is to fly to India’s newest airport. Service to Goa Mopa (GOX) from Yekaterinburg (SVX) will be 3X-weekly, starting in October. Goa Mopa opened in January and is currently served by five domestic carriers: Akasa Air, Go First, IndiGo, SpiceJet and Vistara. Oman Air is set to become the first international airline to offer flights to the new airport when it begins a route from Muscat (MCT) in March.

Feb. 7

From March 26, KLM is planning to increase the frequency of flights to China and Hong Kong in response to the lifting of travel restrictions. Flights to Hong Kong (HKG) currently operate 2X-weekly via Bangkok (BKK) but will become a 3X-weekly nonstop service from Amsterdam (AMS). The airline said nonstop service to both Beijing Capital (PEK) and Shanghai (PVG) will start with 6X-weekly flights each, rising to daily in May.

Nasik (ISK) is to become the 77th domestic destination in Indian LCC IndiGo’s network. Three routes are being launched, connecting the destination with Ahmedabad (AMD), Goa Mopa (GOX) and Nagpur (NAG). Each sector will be served daily from March 15. “The new direct connections will enhance accessibility, while promoting trade, tourism, and mobility,” said Vinay Malhotra, IndiGo's head of global sales.

Gulf Air is increasing service to Italy in March. Flights from Bahrain (BAH) to Milan Malpensa (MXP) will rise from 3X-weekly to daily, while Rome Fiumicino will grow from 2X-weekly to 3X-weekly. “Our upgraded services will offer convenience and connectivity to our passengers to travel to and from Bahrain and connect to onward destinations within our global network,” Gulf Air CEO Waleed Al Alawi said.

AirAsia Philippines has announced plans to resume Manila (MNL)-Macau (MFM) flights on March 2. The route will operate three times per week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. “Now that China is opening its borders to the world, a new era of tourism, trade and commerce is set to emerge,” AirAsia Philippines CEO Ricky Isla said.

Bristol (BRS) has become the eighth UK airport to be served by SWISS. The airline has launched a route from Zurich (ZRH), initially operating once a week using A220-300s. Frequencies will become 2X-weekly in April when the equipment switches to Embraer 190 E2s. A third weekly flight will also start in June. “There were more than 38,000 Swiss visits in 2019, over half of which were holiday visits, so this route is a critical part of rebuilding the market,” said Kathryn Davis, MD of tourism agency Visit West.

From March 18, Air Astana’s flights from Astana (NQZ) to Beijing Capital (PEK) will resume with two round trips per week on Wednesdays and Saturdays using Airbus A321LRs. The airline said frequency increases are planned during the summer season. In addition, service between Almaty (ALA) and Beijing will double to 4X-weekly from March 2 using A321LR and A321neo equipment. Air Astana restarted flights to Beijing in November 2022 following a suspension of more than two and a half years.

Feb. 6

LATAM Airlines Group is increasing service between Ecuador and Colombia. The carrier, which commenced Quito (UIO)-Bogota (BOG) operations in April 2022, is adding a route between Guayaquil (GYE) and Colombia’s capital from March. Service will start on March 26, operating daily using Airbus A319 equipment. LATAM previously operated nonstop flights between the destinations for a limited time in February and March 2022. OAG data shows the airline will compete in the GYE-BOG market with Avianca and Aero Republica.

Irish ULCC Ryanair is to axe six routes from Tallinn (TLL), the capital of Estonia, blaming increased airport charges. The airline said the cuts represent a 35% reduction in its planned schedule from the airport for the summer 2023 season. Routes affected are to Billund (BLL), Paris Beauvais (BVA), Dublin (DUB), Malta (MLA), Naples (NAP) and Nuremberg (NUE). In addition, frequencies are being reduced from Tallinn to Berlin (BER).

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi will begin flying to Amman (AMM) in Jordan from March 12. The route from Abu Dhabi (AUH) will have three frequencies per week on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays. Amman will become the 27th destination in the LCC’s network at the present time.

Colombian ULCC Viva Air is suspending three routes from Cali (CLO). In a statement, the airline confirmed it is cutting flights to Cartagena (CTG), Santa Marta (SMR) and San Andrés (ADZ) from Feb. 6. However, the carrier said it plans to maintain 18 flights per week from Cali to Medellín (MDE) and 11 per week to Bogota, adding that passengers would be able to connect through these airports to Cartagena, Santa Marta and San Andrés.

