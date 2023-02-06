Mexico Extends Deadline For Cargo-Centric Carriers To Cease Juarez Ops

Mexico’s government has extended a deadline to cease all-cargo operations at Mexico City Juarez International airport (MEX).

Mexican authorities on Feb. 2 published a decree saying the time period for dedicated cargo operators to cease operations as Mexico’s largest airport would increase from 90 working days to 180. The extension moves the deadline to the end of June, rather than an original date of mid-April. Mexico’s government published its first draft decree outlining plans to cease cargo operations at the congested airport on Jan. 17.

IATA said an extension of the deadline was “one of the main requests from the industry in its call for a mutually agreed transition plan.”

Mexico’s government has strongly encouraged all-cargo operators to use the new Mexico City Felipe Angeles International Airport (NLU) as an alternative. The airport, a former military base that was converted for commercial operations, opened in March 2022.

While the newest decree did not specifically mention Felipe Angeles airport, IATA said the facility was the most logical alternative for dedicated cargo operations serving the Mexico City metropolitan area.

IATA said it was working with Mexican authorities in a collaborative manner to develop a joint working plan to ensure a “feasible transition process.”

IATA representatives recently conducted a site inspection at Felipe Angeles. The association said that while all the necessary building infrastructure is in place, the equipment needed for importing and exporting cargo is still being installed and tested.

Additionally, the necessary handling procedures and certifications for Felipe Angeles need to be obtained from Mexican and foreign regulators, IATA said.



This article was originally published on aviationweek.com.