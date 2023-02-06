Delta Air Lines Gains Full-Time Access To Dallas Love Field Gate

Delta Air Lines is growing service from Dallas Love Field (DAL), where the carrier says it has gained long-term access to a gate at the constrained airport.

The SkyTeam member is adding two new routes from DAL and bolstering service from the airport to its Atlanta base. DAL is the home base of Southwest Airlines, which controls 17 of the airport’s 20 gates. Delta says it now controls a single gate full-time at the airport.

From June 5, the carrier will open 2X-daily service from DAL to both Los Angeles and New York LaGuardia. On the same date, it will increase flying on the Atlanta route it already operates to 5X-daily.

As of July, the airline will fly nearly 40 departures on peak days to eight destinations from DAL and Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) combined.

While none of the DAL routes are exclusive to Delta, the carrier noted it will be the only airline flying to both Los Angeles and New York from both DAL and DFW.

“After a nearly decade-long effort, Delta has secured long-term access at Dallas Love Field, giving us the ability to serve more customers in Dallas and North Texas for years to come,” Delta senior VP of network planning Joe Esposito says.

“These new routes that will operate from a Delta-dedicated gate signal the continuation of Delta’s ongoing investments in Texas and our commitment to serving this community with flights to their top destinations.”

Delta will operate the three routes from DAL with Airbus A319 aircraft configured to carry 132 passengers, including 12 in domestic first class.

