IndiGo Unveils New Middle East Routes

IndiGo will open three new Middle East routes, including two connecting Indian cities to Abu Dhabi (AUH).

IndiGo, which carries more passengers than any other Indian airline, will fly to AUH from both Chennai (MAA) and Hyderabad (HYD). The routes to the emirate will be operated daily from March 26.

Also on that date, the airline will commence daily service between Chennai and Muscat (MCT) in Oman.

"These new connections will support the medical students and tourists traveling to Muscat and Abu Dhabi,” Vinay Malhotra, IndiGo’s head of global sales, says. “The increased accessibility to the Middle East, well-known for its food, culture and oil reserves, will promote both commerce and tourism. We will continue to enhance international connectivity."

In a statement, IndiGo notes Muscat is “well known for its first-grade medical facilities and medical institutions, making it a top destination for medical students … Furthermore, Chennai is recognized for its medical facilities as well as the presence of various automobile and software industries. Hyderabad is also a popular destination as it offers a variety of popular tourist attractions as well as first-rate medical services.”

IndiGo operates more than 1,700 daily flights serving 77 domestic destinations and 26 international destinations.

This article was originally published on aviationweek.com.