Play To Launch Iceland-Venice Route

Iceland’s Play will add a second Italian destination to its network, beginning a summer seasonal service to Venice (VCE).

Launched in 2021, the carrier uses a mix of Airbus A320neo and A321neo aircraft to operate flights from Reykjavik Keflavik (KEF) to both Europe and North America, offering low-cost, one-stop connections across the Atlantic via Iceland. According to the airline, 30% of Play passengers in January were traveling from Iceland, 37% were traveling to Iceland and 32% were connecting.

From June 29, Play will open 2X-weekly service on the KEF-VCE route. The seasonal flights will run through Oct. 1.

Bologna is already part of the carrier’s network and “was one of Play's most popular destinations in 2022,” the airline says in a statement. “Because Bologna had such a high demand, Play decided to add another Italian destination to its route network.”

Play previously announced that in June it will also launch daily service between KEF and Hamilton (YHM) in Canada, which will be its fifth North American destination. Downtown Toronto is a 1-hr. drive from YHM.

Play expects to operate 77% more capacity in summer 2023 versus summer 2022.

This article was originally published on aviationweek.com.