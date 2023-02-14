Copa Airlines To Add 15th U.S. Network Point In Texas

Panama’s Copa Airlines will launch flights between Panama City Tocumen (PTY) and Austin (AUS), becoming the sixth international airline to serve the capital of Texas.

The Star Alliance carrier will begin 4X-weekly Boeing 737-800 service on the PTY-AUS route from July 6. Austin will become the carrier’s 15th U.S. destination and 80th network point overall across 32 countries in the Americas. The route will be Austin's only nonstop connection to Central America.

AUS CEO Jacqueline Yaft says the addition of Panama City to the Texas airport’s route roster was “years in the making,” adding: “We are thrilled to welcome Copa Airlines to Austin, Texas and cannot wait for Austinites and Central Texas to discover the gem of Panama City, Panama, a destination rich in culture, history and community… This route will provide economic and tourism benefits for generations to come.”

The airline and airport point out that AUS-originating passengers will have access to 55 destinations in Latin America via Copa’s “Hub of the Americas” at PTY.

“We continue strengthening our network of destinations in the US and incorporating this new route represents a window of opportunities to increase commerce, tourism and cultural and educational exchanges between the state capital of Texas, Panama and our entire region,” says Christophe Didier, Copa's VP of global sales and distribution.

The PTY-AUS route launch will come just after the airline opens 4X-weekly 737-800 service between Panama City and Baltimore/Washington (BWI) from June 28.

This article was originally published on aviationweek.com.