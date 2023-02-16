PRESS RELEASE: Langkawi announced as host destination for Routes Asia 2024

Routes Asia, which is held in a different location each year, brings together airlines, airports and tourism authorities to drive Asia Pacific’s air service development and continue to fuel the region’s aviation recovery. Over 3,000 meetings are expected to take place at the event next year which will be pivotal in shaping future air connectivity across the region.

Having previously hosted the event almost 10 years ago in 2014, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad will be uniting with Tourism Malaysia to once again welcome the region’s route development community to this breathtaking destination for the 20th Routes Asia event.

Malaysia Airports is one of the largest airport operator groups in the world – in terms of passenger numbers – managing 39 airports across Malaysia (with five international airports, 16 domestic and 18 STOLports) as well as one international airport in Turkey. Malaysia Airports will be joined in hosting Routes Asia 2024 by the country’s tourism promotion board, Tourism Malaysia, whose mission is to market Malaysia as a destination of excellence and to make tourism a major contributor to the socio-economic development of the nation.

An island rich in legendary beauty and natural wonders, Langkawi is drawing visitors from all over the world not only for tourism but also for international conventions and exhibitions. This gem of Malaysia is a combination of world-class facilities, professional expertise, strategic location, easy accessibility, and security. A premier MICE destination in Asia, Langkawi will be the ideal host destination for the 2024 edition of the event.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Mohamed Sallauddin Mat Sah, General Manager: Aviation Marketing & Development, Malaysia Airports; said “Routes Asia 2023 has been a huge success with very strong attendance from both airlines and airports. Since the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been a tremendous change in personnel. Routes events are incredibly important, as it allows our organisation to meet the decision makers from airlines in the region. Hosting Routes Asia will allow us to showcase not only Langkawi but also the country of Malaysia to carriers from across the region.”

Steven Small, Director of Routes; said “We have a long-standing relationship with Malaysia Airports and we are delighted to be working with the very experienced team again. This year’s event brought together over 1,000 decision makers from the route development community. The recovery for this region has really gathered paced in the last year and we are confident that we will see this continue in Langkawi.”