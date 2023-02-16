Norse Atlantic To Launch Two London Gatwick-Florida Routes

Norse Atlantic Airways will add two more U.S. routes from London Gatwick (LGW) with flights to Florida destinations Fort Lauderdale (FLL) and Orlando (MCO).

The Oslo-based long-haul LCC currently serves New York Kennedy (JFK) from Gatwick, and CEO Bjorn Tore Larsen says the startup will announce “further destinations between London and the U.S. by the end of February.”

Norse, an all-Boeing 787-9 operator, will open service between LGW and Orlando from May 25. The route will be flown 4X-weekly through June before increasing to daily. Flights on the Gatwick-FLL route will be launched from May 26 and operate 3X-weekly through June before rising to 4X-weekly.

Norse currently serves Fort Lauderdale from both Oslo and Berlin.

Larsen says that after the additional U.S. routes are announced later this month, Norse will be set to “serve more destinations to the US from London Gatwick than any other carrier this summer.”

The flights will be operated by the carrier’s Norse Atlantic UK unit.

Gatwick CEO Stewart Wingate says the Florida routes “will bring different products to our transatlantic portfolio at affordable prices,” adding: “Both Orlando and Fort Lauderdale are understandably very popular destinations, especially among families, so it’s great news for passengers across London and the [UK] southeast to have more choice ahead of the summer holidays.”

This article was originally published on aviationweek.com.