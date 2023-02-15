Breeze Airways Unveils Big Summer Expansion

Breeze Airways, the U.S. startup launched in May 2021 by Azul Brazilian Airlines and JetBlue Airways founder David Neeleman, has unveiled a major route expansion for the upcoming summer season which includes adding a new airport to its route map.

Portland International Jetport (PWM) will join the Breeze network in May. The airport is typical of the points Breeze has focused on adding: underserved secondary airports with surrounding residents the airline believes are seeking more nonstop options. PWM gives also gives incoming passengers access to Maine’s Atlantic coast, a popular summer vacation destination.

The airline will launch four routes from PWM, none of which are currently served by any airline.

“Portland is our first Maine destination and a great addition to the route network,” says Neeleman, who serves as Breeze’s CEO. “We’re always looking for new routes that people are traveling today but can’t get there nonstop. So, at Breeze we’ll get you there twice as fast for about half the price.”

From May 17, Breeze, which operates a mix of Airbus A220s and Embraer E-195s, will open service between Portland Jetport and Tampa (TPA). The Maine-Florida route will operate 2X-weekly.

From May 19, Breeze will add 2X-weekly flights between PWM and Charleston, South Carolina. Flights will operate 2X-weekly. From June 2, 2X-weekly PWM routes to Pittsburgh and Norfolk, Virginia, will be added, both seasonal through Sept. 5.

"We are thrilled to welcome Breeze Airways to Portland, Maine," says Paul Bradbury, the Jetport director. “We are focused on providing Mainers the nonstop destinations they desire… Breeze adds four new nonstop destinations.”

Norfolk will also see seasonal service added to Akron-Canton, Ohio, from June 1 through Sept. 5.

Other highlights of Breeze’s summer expansion include routes from Cincinnati (CVG) to Richmond, Virginia, and flights from two more secondary northeast U.S. markets—Hartford, Connecticut, and Providence, Rhode Island—to Fort Myers, Florida.

New routes from Hartford will also be added to New Orleans (MSY) and Tampa (TPA).

Flights connecting Florida capital Jacksonville (JAX) to Los Angeles (LAX) will open with 3X-weekly service from May 18. Service operating 2X-weekly between LAX and Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, will commence May 17.

This article was originally published on aviationweek.com.