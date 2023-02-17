Brussels Airport Unveils New Glass-Sided Airbridges

Brussels Airport (BRU) has started to roll out an airbridge renewal program, unveiling the first two to kick off a three-year project.

The airport inaugurated the new passenger boarding bridges at Pier B, from where intercontinental flights operate. BRU plans to renew all of the pier’s airbridges, which have now reached the end of their expected 25-yr. lifespan.

The first of the new, glass-sided bridges were opened to passengers Feb 13. Pier B's 28 bridges will be replaced in six stages between now and the end of 2025, with small batches being progressively taken out of service and renewed, in order to limit the impact on operational capacity.

BRU says the €40 million ($42.6 million) project will improve operational efficiency by speeding up the boarding and disembarking processes.

The new airbridges are designed to be more spacious, with the large windows providing natural light and unrestricted views. Some gates will be equipped with dual boarding bridges to separate economy and business-class passengers in an effort to further speed boarding.

The new structures are also designed to make better use of available space at the airport and permit easier passenger handling while also improving safety, according to the airport.

This article was originally published on aviationweek.com.