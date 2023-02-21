Allegiant Air Reports High Demand, Adds New Routes

Las Vegas-based ULCC Allegiant Air revealed a slew of new routes mostly connecting secondary airports with larger leisure-oriented markets.

"We continue to see historically high demand from leisure travelers, so we are thrilled to add these routes to our network and build on the success we've had in these markets," Drew Wells, Allegiant’s chief revenue officer, says in a statement. "As travelers make their summer vacation plans, we know they will appreciate the low-cost, nonstop options offered by Allegiant."

The airline will connect Denver (DEN) with Allentown's Lehigh Valley International Airport (ABE), Pennsylvania, located 60 mi. from Philadelphia, with 2X-weekly service from June 15. Allegiant invested $50 million to open a crew and aircraft base at Lehigh Valley International in 2020. In addition to Allentown, ABE also serves the broader Lehigh Valley, which includes Bethlehem and Easton.

“We believe this will be a popular new route, offering visitors from the east coast a chance to visit Colorado for summer vacations via Allegiant’s brand of affordable, nonstop service,” Wells says.

Lehigh Valley International Executive Director Thomas Stoudt says the route will draw “plenty of interest from air travelers across the Lehigh Valley… When Allegiant chose ABE as their 18th crew base, we spoke about the potential for more flight options and connectivity. Being able to offer this air service further west is really exciting for us.”

Other new Allegiant routes, operating 2X-weekly and launching the week commencing June 12, include Portland (PDX), Oregon to Appleton (ATW), Wisconsin; Austin (AUS), Texas to Omaha (OMA), Nebraska; Las Vegas (LAS) to Lexington (LEX), Kentucky; Chicago Midway (MDW) to Provo (PVU), Utah; and Los Angeles (LAX) to Sioux Falls (FSD), South Dakota.

The airline will also open 2X-weekly service between Phoenix (PHX) and Asheville (AVL), North Carolina from May 26. From June 1, Allegiant will start 2X-weekly flights between Akron-Canton (CAK), Ohio and Myrtle Beach (MYR), South Carolina.

