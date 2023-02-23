Lufthansa Group Names New Network, Alliance Head

Lufthansa Airlines CCO Stefan Kreuzpaintner will move to the position of Lufthansa Group's head of network, alliance and partner management after being credited with expanding a strategic partnership with Munich Airport (MUC)

Heicko Reitz, who currently holds that Lufthansa Group position, will swap with Kreuzpaintner and take over as Lufthansa Airlines CCO. The switch will take effect March 1.

Lufthansa Group notes Reitz “made several key strategy decisions for network, alliance and partner management in recent years and drove harmonization and further development of holistic commercial customer offerings, also with airline partners.”

The airline group says Kreuzpaintner “played a key role in further developing and strengthening core brand commercial structures” during his two years as Lufthansa Airlines CCO, adding: “At the Lufthansa Munich hub, he reinforced the expansion of the successful strategic partnership with the airport.”

Kreuzpaintner will oversee network planning for all Lufthansa Group hub airlines. He will also be charged with the continuing development of the group’s commercial partnerships and joint ventures.

Harry Hohmeister, a member of Lufthansa Group’s board of directors, says Kreuzpaintner’s “experience as Lufthansa Airlines CCO will be of great importance when integrating new partners and airlines into commercial processes."

