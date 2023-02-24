Avelo Airlines Adds Routes From California, Florida

U.S. startup Avelo Airlines is adding two routes each from its Burbank and Orlando bases, adding three new destinations to its growing network.

From May 3, the airline will open service between Colorado Springs Airport (COS) and Southern California’s Holiday Burbank Airport (BUR), from where Avelo launched its first flights in 2021. COS is a new point on Avelo’s network. The carrier will operate the route 3X-weekly.

From May 17, the airline will open service from Burbank to Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport (BRO) in Texas, which also becomes a new network point for Avelo. The service will be flown 2X-weekly. Though Avelo’s headquarters is in Houston, Brownsville becomes the airline’s first Texas destination.

Both new Burbank routes will be exclusive to Avelo. The services will bring to 10 the destinations to which Avelo operates from the airport.

From May 3, Avelo will launch service between Orlando International Airport (MCO), where it trains pilots and flight attendants, and Charlottesville Albemarle Airport (CHO) in Virginia. The route, on which Avelo will be the only operator, will be flown 2X-weekly. Charlottesville is home to the University of Virginia.

From May 17, the airline will open 2X-weekly service between Orlando and Brownsville, also to be an exclusive route. That will bring to 11 the number of destinations served from MCO.

“Avelo is growing again,” CEO Andrew Levy says in a statement. “The addition of these three new destinations and four new exclusive nonstop routes exemplifies our commitment to bringing affordable, convenient and reliable air service to unserved and underserved communities across the country.”

With the new routes, Avelo’s network will comprise 35 airports. Avelo’s fleet is a mix of Boeing 737-700s and -800s.

This article was originally published on aviationweek.com.