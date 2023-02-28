Routes In Brief: Rolling Daily Updates (W/C Feb. 27, 2023)

Feb. 28

Transatlantic carrier Norse Atlantic Airways has unveiled four new routes from London Gatwick (LGW). Flights to Washington Dulles (IAD) will launch on June 1, operating up to six times per week, with a daily route to Los Angeles (LAX) starting on June 30. Service to San Francisco (SFO) will start the following day, operating 3X-weekly, and a 5X-weekly link to Boston (BOS) will be added on Sept. 2. “The Norse team are disruptors,” CEO Bjorn Tore Larsen said. “This marks an important day for the UK aviation industry and for consumers as we celebrate serving more destinations to the U.S. from London Gatwick this summer than any other airline.”

Italy’s ITA Airways is increasing frequencies between Rome Fiumicino (FCO) and New York John F Kennedy (JFK). From June 1, service will rise to 3X-daily using Airbus A330s. The airline said North America is “at the center” of its investments for summer 2023. A new route from Rome to Washington Dulles will start on June 5, operating five times per week that will rise to daily in August, while service to San Francisco starts on July 1 with 3X-weekly frequencies, growing to 5X-weekly in August.

Emerald Airlines, operator of Aer Lingus Regional flights, is launching a new route between Belfast City (BHD) and Isle of Man (IOM). Service will commence on April 24, operating four times per week, increasing to 6X-weekly during the peak summer season. Defunct UK regional carrier Flybe previously operated the route for a short time during October and November 2022. Emerald’s new service to Isle of Man will be the 13th Aer Lingus route from Belfast City.

Feb. 27

Taiwan’s EVA Air is increasing its schedule to North America and Europe. From March 27, service from Taipei Taoyuan (TPE) to Los Angeles (LAX) will increase from 2X-daily to 3X-daily using Boeing 777-300ERs, and from May 1 service to Chicago O’Hare (ORD) rises from 3X-weekly to daily. From May 15, EVA is also expanding San Francisco (SFO) from 2X-daily to 3X-daily and Milan Malpensa (MXP) from 2X-weekly to 4X-weekly. Following the adjustments, the carrier’s service to North America will rise to 84 frequencies per week and European frequencies will rise to 32 per week.

ULCC Frontier Airlines has launched two more routes to Montego Bay (MBJ), Jamaica. After starting flights from St. Louis Lambert International (STL) earlier this month, the U.S.-based airline has now opened routes from Chicago Midway (MDW) and Denver (DEN). Flights from MDW will be once a week, while service from Denver will be 3X-weekly. Frontier now serves a total of 12 destinations from MDW and 67 from DEN.

Air China has outlined its intention to resume service between Beijing Capital (PEK) and New York John F Kennedy (JFK), last served regularly until March 2020. The carrier plans to restarted flights on March 4, subject to securing necessary approvals. Frequencies will be weekly.

Vietnam’s Bamboo Airways is set to begin a new domestic route next month. An agreement has been signed for the launch of flights between Hanoi (HAN) and Ca Mau (CAH). It is expected the route will begin by April 30, operating three times per week using Embraer E190 aircraft.

Canadian startup Lynx Air has operated its inaugural flight to Las Vegas (LAS) from Calgary International (YYC). Four round trips per week will be offered using Boeing 737-8s. The ULCC embarked on its U.S. expansion in late January and has already added Toronto-Orlando, Calgary-Phoenix and Calgary-Los Angeles to its network.

This article was originally published on aviationweek.com.