SalamAir, Oman Air Expand Summer Season Networks

Oman-based carriers SalamAir and Oman Air have each announced new and returning destinations for summer 2023.

SalamAir has unveiled plans to enter the Kazakhstan market for the first time, while Oman Air's focus is on restoring routes.

LCC SalamAir intends to begin service from Muscat (MCT) to Almaty (ALA) from July 1, operating once a week. OAG Schedules Analyser data shows the 2,787-km (1,505-nm) service will be the sole nonstop connection between Oman and Kazakhstan.

The planned launch comes a week after the carrier began flights to Mashhad (MHD) in Iran, which became its third destination in the Islamic Republic after Shiraz and Tehran. MCT-MHD flights started on Feb. 21 and are being offered weekly.

SalamAir expects the routes to Almaty and Mashhad will meet high demand for medical, business and leisure traffic.

CEO Mohamed Ahmed said the link to Mashhad has been added thanks to a “steady bilateral connection and strong cultural and economic ties” between Oman and Iran, giving “significant momentum” to its growth plans between the counties.

On the introduction of Kazakhstan, he added: “The city of Almaty has promising passenger travel into Muscat, and we expect to carry both business travelers and holidaymakers between the two important cities.

“Oman and Kazakhstan recently agreed to have close bilateral cooperation in the fields of economy, renewable energy, tourism and food security too thus this route being mutually beneficial.”

SalamAir commenced operations in 2017 and operates six Airbus A320neos, four A321neos, and one A321 freighter.

Meanwhile, Oman Air has announced its summer 2023 schedule, which represents a 60% increase in the number of flights from its hub in Muscat compared with 2022.

The carrier, which is set to join the oneworld alliance next year, plans to introduce a 4X-weekly service to Chittagong (CGP) in Bangladesh from late March, followed by a 4X-weekly route to Male (MLE) in the Maldives from June. Chittagong was last served in October 20222 and Male in March 2020.

The airline will also commence 12 flights per week to Lucknow (LKO) and five per week to Thiruvananthapuram (TRV) in India from August. Oman Air last operated to both destination in March 2022.

This article was originally published on aviationweek.com.