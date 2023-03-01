New Routes: 50 Services Being Launched In March 2023

Two long-haul additions to Delta Air Lines’ network are among the most eye-catching new flights being launched by carriers this month.

The U.S. operator is opening a route between Los Angeles International (LAX) and London Heathrow (LHR), which marks a resumption after a seven-year hiatus. Service will be daily from March 25 onboard A330neos. The SkyTeam alliance member last served the 8,756-km (4,728-nm) sector until October 2015.

Another route returning to Delta’s network is from its Atlanta (ATL) hub to Tel Aviv (TLV). Flights will initially operate three times per week from March 26 using Airbus A350-900s, increasing to daily from mid-April. The airline last operated the route between 2006 and 2011.

Alongside the Delta service, El Al Israel Airlines is planning to launch four international routes from Tel Aviv. From March 1, flights will begin to Tokyo Narita (NRT), operating 2X-weekly using Boeing 787-8s. The carrier has twice planned to launch flights between the cities in the past, but each attempt was thwarted by the pandemic.

A 2X-weekly service to Porto (OPO) in Portugal will begin on March 13, followed by a 3X-weekly route to Dublin (DUB) three days later. Both routes will use 737-800s.

Perhaps the most significant of El Al’s new routes will start on March 30—between Tel Aviv and Istanbul (IST). Israeli carriers are only just returning to Turkey following the warming of diplomatic ties. Flights will initially be 3X-weekly onboard 737-800s.

Other notable routes starting in March include Saudia’s flights from Jeddah (JED) to Seoul Incheon (ICN), becoming the Saudi Arabian flag carrier’s second route to Korea’s capital. The airline began flying from Riyadh (RUH) last October and will launch a 2X-weekly 787-9 service from JED on March 27. Saudia is also starting a 4X-weekly service between Jeddah and Dar Es Salam (DAR), Tanzania, from March 26.

This article was originally published on aviationweek.com.