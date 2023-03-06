Routes In Brief: Rolling Daily Updates (W/C March 6, 2023)

March 6

Eswatini Air, the new national carrier of Southern African nation Eswatini, will commence commercial operations on March 26. The airline’s first route will connect Sikhuphe (SHO) and Johannesburg (JNB) twice a day, increasing to 3X-daily in May. A 4X-weekly service from Sikhuphe to Zimbabwe’s capital Harare (HRE) will start on April 14, followed by a daily flight to Durban (DUR) in South Africa on May 5. A third route to South Africa will begin on June 2, connecting Sikhuphe and Cape Town (CPT). Eswatini Air’s initial equipment is two Embraer ERJ145 regional jets.

Azerbaijan Airlines is adding Makhachkala (MCX) in Russia to its route network. Flights from Baku (GYD) will start on March 15, operating three times per week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays using Airbus A319 equipment. OAG data shows the 327-km (176-nm) route is currently unserved. UTair Aviation, Azimuth Airlines and S7 Airlines have each served the sector in the past 12 months, but only for a limited time.

Scottish regional airline Loganair is resuming service between Glasgow (GLA) and Donegal (CFN) in northwest Ireland from July 1. Two flights per week will be available using ATR 42 aircraft until Sept. 24. The carrier last served the route in October 2021. “We recognize the vital importance of direct air connectivity and the key role that this air link to Donegal provides for Scottish holidaymakers,” said Cormac O'Suilleabhain, brand partnership manager at Tourism Ireland. “We look forward to welcoming visitors from Glasgow and all over Scotland to the island of Ireland and working with Loganair to promote the route and further expand their network to the island.”

Canada Jetlines has launched its first flights between Canada and Mexico. Service from Toronto Pearson (YYZ) to Cancun (CUN) will be offered twice a week using Airbus A320s. “Jetlines is looking forward to adding more markets and partners across North America, Mexico, and the Caribbean,” CCO Duncan Bureau said.

This article was originally published on aviationweek.com.