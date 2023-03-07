Flynas Grows Summer Network With 10 New Routes

Ten new routes to destinations in Europe and Asia are being added to Saudi Arabian carrier flynas’ network for the summer 2023 season.

The expansion includes four services from both Dammam (DMM) and Riyadh King Khalid International (RUH), as well as two from Jeddah (JED). All 10 will use Airbus A320neo aircraft.

From Dammam, the LCC plans to begin flying to Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen and Trabzon in Turkey; Salalah in Oman; and Tirana in Albania. Riyadh will see service open to Antalya in Turkey, Male in the Maldives, Tivat in Montenegro, and Yerevan in Armenia.

Additionally, new routes from Jeddah will connect the city with Bodrum in Turkey and Salalah.

According to schedules filed with OAG, flynas expects to operate some 7.6 million seats across its network during summer 2023—a 7% increase on summer 2022 and up by 28% on 2019 levels. In total, it intends to operate 95 nonstop scheduled routes during the 2023 summer season.

Flynas CEO Bander Almohanna said the latest route additions come after the airline handled a record 8.7 million passengers during 2022. He added: “Flynas is keen to continue growing in its operations through upscaling its fleet by 50% during the current year 2023 compared to 2021.”

CAPA Fleet Database shows that the airline has a fleet of 44 aircraft, comprising 29 A320neos, 13 A320s and two A330-300s. It has a further 58 A320neos on order—18 of which are scheduled to be delivered before the end of the year—as well as orders for 10 A321XLRs.

During March 2023, Flynas is the second-largest carrier in the Saudi market with a 12.9% share of seats from and within the country. Saudia is the largest with 39.9%, while Flyadeal is third with 12.4%.

