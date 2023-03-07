Iceland’s Play Opens Glasgow Route

Icelandic startup Play will launch flights to Glasgow (GLA) from Reykjavik Keflavik (KEF).

The route will operate 4X-weekly from May 26. “Glasgow will now be fully connected to PLAY's North American routes” from KEF, Play notes in a statement.

Play's North American destinations include, among others, Boston (BOS), Toronto Pearson (YYZ) and Washington Dulles (IAD).

The LCC's fleet comprises 10 Airbus A320neo family aircraft. Its Airbus A320neos used on North American routes feature 180 seats.

"As we continue to expand our network, Play is proud to announce the addition of Glasgow to our growing list of destinations,” CEO Birgir Jónsson says “We are excited to bring a new travel option to passengers, connecting them directly to and from Keflavik to Glasgow and to and from our routes across North America.”

The airline began commercial operations in June 2021 and aims to have a fleet of up to 15 A320neos and A321neos by 2025.

This article was originally published on aviationweek.com.