JetBlue Airways To Begin Paris Flights In June

JetBlue Airways will commence service to Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG) from June 29, its first destination in mainland Europe.

Service between JetBlue’s New York Kennedy International Airport (JFK) base will be operated daily with an Airbus A321LR.

“JetBlue will play a unique role in disrupting high-fare legacy carriers that have dominated this route for decades,” the airline says in a statement.

The carrier started London service in August 2021 and currently operates to the city's Heathrow (LHR) and Gatwick (LGW) airports. “Our successful London service proves customers can book low fares without compromising great service,” CEO Robin Hayes says. “We are excited to continue disrupting the transatlantic market and offer business and leisure customers traveling to and from Paris an opportunity to experience our highly acclaimed Mint [business-class] seats and core products in a market that has suffered from high fares by legacy carriers for far too long.”

JetBlue announced its intention to launch nonstop service between JFK and CDG last year, but did not previously provide a specific date for starting flights. Hayes has said the airline will look to fly deeper into Europe with A321XLR aircraft it has on order.

The New York-Paris market is currently served by six airlines: Major carriers include Air France, American Airlines, Delta Airlines and United Airlines (from Newark). In addition, French Bee and La Compagnie offer a 4X-weekly and 6X-weekly service, respectively, between Paris Orly (ORY) and Newark (EWR).

According to OAG figures, New York-Paris is the second-largest U.S.-Europe city pair by weekly capacity behind New York-London.

JetBlue’s entry to the Paris market comes with the 2023 Rugby World Cup and the 2024 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games coming to the city.

