Southwest Airlines Adds Overseas Routes From Kansas City

Southwest Airlines has unveiled four new routes it will launch in October 2023, including two near-international services from Kansas City International Airport (MCI), Missouri.

From Oct. 7, the Dallas-based carrier will open seasonal flights from MCI to both Montego Bay (MBJ) in Jamaica and Los Cabos (SJD) in Mexico. The routes will be operated 1X-weekly on Saturdays only.

The carrier already operates service between Kansas City and Cancun (CUN) in Mexico; from Oct. 5, that route will be flown daily.

The expansion of Southwest’s service from MCI comes on the heels of the airport opening a new $1.5 billion, 1-million-ft.² terminal at the end of February. The carrier has around a 50% market share at MCI.

Also from Oct. 7, Southwest will add two routes from Long Beach (LGB) in California: Boise (BOI) in Idaho and Portland in Oregon (PDX). Both routes will be operated daily.

According to LGB, Southwest holds 45 of 58 daily slots available at the airport.

