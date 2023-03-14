Routes In Brief: Rolling Daily Updates (W/C March 13, 2023)

March 14

Egypt’s Air Cairo has launched service between Sharm el Sheikh and Astana, Kazakhstan. The route will be offered twice a week from March 14 using Airbus A320s, becoming the sole nonstop connection between the destinations. Air Cairo’s fleet includes nine A320s, 11 A320neos, four ATR 72s and three Embraer 190 aircraft.

Armenian LCC Fly Arna is adding direct flights to Baghdad. The service from Yerevan's Zvartnots International Airport will be operated twice a week from April 22. “This new route will offer a direct connectivity between both countries and contribute further to the development of Armenia’s travel and tourism sector,” Fly Arna spokesperson Gayane Antonyan said.

United Airlines is increasing frequencies between Newark and Edinburgh in Scotland during peak summer. Service will be operated 2X-daily from May 25 through Oct. 28 using Boeing 757-200s. “We know New York is a city that generates excitement for travel as well as its importance for business and trade, but this will also make inbound tourism that little bit easier by offering visitors from America another way to get here and see what Scotland has to offer,” said Kate Sherry, Edinburgh Airport's aviation director.

Air New Zealand is extending its temporary service between Tairāwhiti Gisborne and the Hawke's Bay, given roads between the two regions are still damaged due to flooding. The temporary service, due to come to an end on March 25, will now operate for a further eight weeks from April 10 to June 9. The two-week pause of the service between March 25 and April 10 will allow the airline to secure the crew and aircraft required to continue operating the route for the eight-week period.

Spanish carrier Air Nostrum will resume domestic flights between Castellón and Seville on June 1. Service will be twice a week on Thursdays and Sundays through Oct. 15. The route was first launched in summer 2021 and operated for six weeks, before being increased to a 20-week operation period in 2022. Air Nostrum also flies from Castellón to Madrid.

March 13

Cebu Pacific is expanding inter-island connectivity between the central and southern parts of the Philippines with the resumption of two routes from its Iloilo hub. Starting June 23, the LCC will fly directly from Iloilo to Puerto Princesa four times per week. It will also operate flights between Iloilo and Cagayan De Oro three times a week starting June 24. With these two routes, Cebu Pacific will now directly fly to six domestic destinations from Iloilo. The airline currently operates direct flights to Manila, Cebu, Davao, and General Santos.

Mexican ULCC Viva Aerobus is increasing frequencies between Guadalajara (GDL) and Puerto Vallarta (PVR) following the grounding of Aeromar, which served the sector up to 4X-daily prior to the suspension of flights in February. Viva Aerobus will now operate the route 16X-weekly using Airbus A320s, up from 7X-weekly previously. TAR Aerolineas also offers four flights per week between the destinations. Viva Aerobus serves 22 routes from Guadalajara and six from Puerto Vallarta.

Tigerair Taiwan is launching a 2X-weekly Taiwan Taoyuan (TPE)-Phuket (HKT) service from May 10, becoming its second Thailand destination after Bangkok. Flights will operate on Wednesdays and Saturdays through Oct. 28. Data provided by OAG Schedules Analyser shows the 3,074-km (1,660-nm) route is currently unserved.

Air Serbia has commenced a new route between its Belgrade (BEG) hub and Hungary’s capital Budapest (BUD). Flights will initially operate 10X-weekly using ATR 42/72 turboprops but will increase to 17X-weekly during the summer 2023 season. “With today’s flight to Budapest, we launched the first out of more than 20 destinations we will be operating flights to during the upcoming summer season, which were not a part of our network in 2022,” said Boško Rupić, Air Serbia's general manager commercial and strategy.

China’s Hainan Airlines is adding a second weekly frequency between Beijing Capital (PEK) and Belgrade. The route will rise to 2X-weekly from April 18 using Airbus A330-300 aircraft. Data provided by OAG shows the airline is the sole operator of flights between the cities.

This article was originally published on aviationweek.com.