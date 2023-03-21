Atlantic City Eyes Hub Connectivity

Sun Country Airlines will launch its first regular scheduled service to Atlantic City International Airport (ACY), New Jersey, during the upcoming summer 2023 season with a new route from Minneapolis St Paul International Airport (MSP).

Commencing on May 1, the nonstop flights will operate twice a week on Mondays and Fridays, providing onward connectivity to the West Coast through the airline’s MSP hub.

The arrival of Sun Country increases the number of airline partners offering scheduled service from Atlantic City to two, alongside Spirit Airlines’ mainly Florida-focused network. From ACY, Spirit serves Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Fort Myers (RSW), Orlando (MCO), Tampa (TPA) and West Palm Beach (PBI) in Florida, as well as Myrtle Beach (MYR) in South Carolina.

Additionally, American Airlines operates a Landline bus service from ACY to Philadelphia International (PHL). The service allows passengers to check in at ACY, travel to PHL and deboard the bus airside before taking an onward flight.

Speaking to Routes, ACY airport director Tim Kroll says the new Sun Country route addition would help to further grow Atlantic City’s traffic, which recovered to 955,947 passengers during 2022, equivalent to about 84% of pre-pandemic levels.

In addition to targeting further point-to-point destinations, he adds that ACY is working to increase hub connectivity to stimulate further inbound demand. “We are working closely with our local convention and visitor bureau, Visit Atlantic City, and casino/resort properties to further our reach in addition to continued attendance at airport-airline conferences, like Routes Americas,” Kroll says.

Atlantic City, the destination sponsor for Take Off North America 2023 in August, serves visitors and residents of Atlantic City, central and southern New Jersey, coastal shore regions and southeastern Pennsylvania.

As well as developing its air service, Atlantic City is also pushing ahead with a series of infrastructure investments. Earlier this year, it secured $5.2 million in federal funding that will go towards the design of a new taxiway at the airport, which will provide access to a proposed cargo terminal, as well as development of emerging technologies associated with autonomous vehicles. The new cargo taxiway is estimated to create approximately 540 construction jobs and up to 100 permanent jobs.

ACY has also successfully secured $4.8 million this year from the FAA’s Airport Terminal Program. The investment will go towards replacing two passenger loading bridges.

This article was originally published on aviationweek.com.