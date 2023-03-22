Interview: Airlink Outlines Humanitarian Support

Sandra Walter is the director of development at Airlink, the official charity partner of Routes Americas 2023. Airlink is a global humanitarian organization delivering critical aid to communities in crisis by providing airlift and logistical solutions to nonprofit partners, changing the way the humanitarian community responds to disasters around the world.

Sandra Walter works to strengthen the capacity of nonprofit organizations toward sustainable growth that results in increased mission-related impact. She has served as both a staff professional and consultant to complex national and international organizations; and has worked on a range of issues including health, social and economic justice, disability, environmental, women’s, advocacy and animal-rights organizations. Her approach to organizational growth has been developed over 30 years of experience helping raise more than $30 million.

This article was originally published on aviationweek.com.