Routes In Brief: Rolling Daily Updates (W/C March 27, 2023)

March 28

Indonesia AirAsia is growing its domestic and international network from Jakarta. Domestic service to Adisumarmo International Airport, located 14 km north of Surakarta, will start on April 15 operating 3X-weekly. A second domestic service to Radin Inten II Airport in Lampung begins the following day and will be 4X-weekly. The LCC’s third addition will see flights launch to Phnom Penh International in Cambodia on April 19. Frequencies on this sector will be 4X-weekly. All three routes will use Airbus A320 aircraft.

Avianca has inaugurated service between Quito’s Mariscal Sucre International in Ecuador to Medellín in Colombia. Flights will be offered four times per week with Airbus A320s. Two more routes from Guayaquil in Ecuador have also started on March 28, connecting the city with Medellín and Cartagena. Each sector will be flown 3X-weekly. “Thanks to this new air connection, we are achieving our goal of increasing international connectivity to increase the flow of travelers and, in addition, facilitate business between the two countries,” says Carmen Caballero, president of tourism organization ProColombia.

Canada’s Porter Airlines has launched three new routes between Ottawa International Airport and Boston, New York Newark and Thunder Bay. The new daily non-stop routes are served by 78-seat De Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft. “This builds on our already extensive network in eastern Canada and substantially increases the number of destinations served directly from Ottawa,” says Kevin Jackson, executive vice president and chief commercial officer of Porter Airlines.

Christchurch Airport in New Zealand has become the latest airport to welcome back Emirates Airbus A380 service. The return marked the resumption of the airline’s daily service from Dubai to Christchurch via Sydney after more than three years. Justin Watson, CEO of Christchurch Airport, says, “Resuming the daily service offers South Islanders access from Christchurch Airport to dozens of the world’s most famous cities.” Earlier this month, Emirates resumed A380 flights to Glasgow International, Scotland, and confirmed it will offer A380 flights to Bali from June 1. The latter flights will become the first A380 service to Indonesia.

Aer Lingus has started a new service connecting Knock on the west coast of Ireland to London Heathrow and recommenced nonstop flights from Dublin to Hartford, Connecticut. The Knock-London Heathrow route will be daily using Airbus A320s, while Dublin to Hartford-Bradley will also be daily aboard Airbus A321neos. “As the only European airline operating out of Hartford, we also offer a unique service to US customers, flying them directly on our non-stop service to Dublin, and through our Dublin hub, connecting them onwards to the most popular UK and European destinations,” Aer Lingus CEO Lynne Embleton says.

March 27

Lufthansa will resume Airbus A380 flights in June after a three-year hiatus. From June 1, daily service from Munich to Boston will restart. The outbound A380 flight to Boston will operate as LH424, and the inbound back to Munich as LH425. From July 4, a second A380 route will be reinstated, connecting Munich and New York John F. Kennedy (JFK). The outbound will operate as LH410 and return to Munich as LH411. By the end of 2023, four A380 aircraft will be deployed from Munich.

Qantas has restarted direct flights between Melbourne and Tokyo for the first time in more than three years. The service is the first nonstop flight between Melbourne and Tokyo’s Haneda International Airport by any airline. Qantas previously served Tokyo Narita from MEL before the pandemic. The new year-round flights will operate four days per week with an Airbus A330 aircraft and add to Qantas’ existing flights from Sydney and Brisbane to Haneda.

Finnair has resumed passenger flights to the Japanese city of Osaka after a one-year hiatus. Flights from Helsinki to Kansai International Airport will initially operate three times per week, departing Finland on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, and returning from Japan on Monday, Thursday and Saturday. The route will operate using Airbus A350s.

Iceland’s Play has confirmed the addition of Amsterdam to its summer 2023 schedule. The airline’s flights from Reykjavik will take off on June 5, operating 5X-weekly. “Amsterdam is one of Europe's biggest hubs and a vital destination for our via operations between North America and Europe,” Play CEO Birgir Jónsson says.

Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways has returned to Kolkata, India. The first flight touched down at 1:50 p.m. local time on 26 March. “Re-establishing this vital air link with East India will support the growing demand from travelers in and around the region, offering them easy access to Abu Dhabi and connectivity to our global network,” Etihad Chief Revenue Officer Arik De says. Frequencies will be daily using Airbus A320s.

Jetstar has launched its newest Trans-Tasman route with JQ150 taking off from Auckland to Brisbane on March 27. The 4X-weekly route is expected to carry almost 40,000 visitors a year to Brisbane. “Since we announced the launch of the service, we’ve seen really strong bookings from holiday makers as well as expats keen to visit family and friends which is great news for local tourism operators and hospitality businesses,” CEO Stephanie Tully says.

Norse Atlantic Airways has opened its first route from Paris Charles de Gaulle. Flights to New York JFK will be daily using Boeing 787 aircraft. “With the addition of our latest route from Paris, our airline now offers a total of five European destinations from New York, JFK this summer, including Rome, Berlin, Oslo and London” says Bjorn Tore Larsen, CEO of Norse Atlantic Airways.

Frontier Airlines will launch new seasonal nonstop service from Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson (ATL): to Guatemala City (GUA), Guatemala; Santo Domingo (SDQ), Dominican Republic; and San Diego (SAN). From May 11, daily flights to SAN will begin alongside a 2X-weekly SDQ service. The route to GUA will launch the following day, operating twice a week. Additionally, the ULCC will restart daily seasonal nonstop service from ATL to Ontario on May 11 and a 3X-weekly route to Salt Lake City on May 12. With the new service, Frontier will serve a total of 38 nonstop destinations from ATL.

Japan’s All Nippon Airways (ANA) is resuming three routes from Tokyo Haneda to mainland China over the coming weeks. Service to Beijing will restart on April 1, initially operating 5X-weekly before increasing to daily from April 10. Flights to Shanghai Pudong and Shanghai Hongqiao will also resume on a daily basis from April 2.

UK regional carrier Eastern Airways has announced a new cooperation with Air France and the launch of three new Paris services to commence in April 2023. Daily flights from East Midlands and Southampton to Paris Orly will launch on April 14, with a Cardiff-Paris Orly service starting on April 21. “These first three new UK-France services from East-Midlands, Southampton and Cardiff will initiate the new Eastern Airways and Air France cooperation, developing into a codeshare partnership in the course of this year,” says Roger Hage, commercial director of Eastern Airways.

Vietnam Airlines has restarted flying between Da Nang and Tokyo Narita. Frequencies will be four times per week, rising to daily from July 1. Japan is one of the most important sources of visitors for Vietnam Airlines, with more than 1.6 million passengers transported in 2019. The Da Nang-Tokyo route reached almost 200,000 passengers.

This article was originally published on aviationweek.com.