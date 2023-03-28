SKY Airline To Launch Lima-Sao Paulo Flights

Chile’s SKY Airline will open its first route between Peru and Brazil, building on its existing service between Chile and Brazil.

From July 3, the carrier will launch 4X-weekly service between Lima (LIM) and Sao Paulo Guarulhos (GRU). The airline, which operates a fleet of 25 Airbus A320neos and three A321neos, noted the route “enables connections via Lima to Cancun (CUN) and Punta Cana (PUJ) for the Brazilian customers.”

The route will be SKY’s fifth to Brazil. The carrier currently operates three Chile-Brazil routes with a fourth set to come on line in June.

SKY offers daily service between Santiago (SCL) and both GRU and Rio de Janeiro Galeao (GIG). It also connects SCL with Florianopolis (FLN) in Brazil with 3X-weekly service. In June, SKY will launch 3X-weekly service between Santiago and Porto Alegre (POA) in Brazil.

Chile-based LATAM Airlines Group currently operates the only nonstop service on the Lima-Guarulhos route, flying 3X-daily with a mix of A320s, Boeing 767-300s, 777-300s and 787-9s.

Pre-pandemic, the LIM-GRU route was served by LATAM up to 12X-daily and Avianca daily. GOL also launched service on the route in December 2019, flown daily until March 2020.

