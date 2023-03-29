Breeze Airways Adds ‘Underserved’ West Virginia Market

Breeze Airways is introducing flights to West Virginia International Yeager Airport (CRW) in Charleston, West Virginia, as it continues to seek out underserved markets.

Two nonstop routes will be launched from May 31, using Embraer 195s to connect CRW with Orlando (MCO) and Charleston (CHS), South Carolina. The airline has vowed to add at least three more destinations from the West Virginian airport over the next two years, including flights to New York.

“I’ve said over and over that our airports in West Virginia are our lifeblood,” West Virginia Governor Jim Justice says. “They fuel our economy, bring in tourism, and their ripple effects are off-the-charts.”

West Virginia International is served by four carriers at the present time which collectively offer a combined five routes and about 4,700 weekly departure seats.

OAG data shows that American Airlines serves Charlotte (CLT) up to 3X-daily and Washington National daily, while Delta Air Lines flies to Atlanta 3X-daily. In addition, Spirit Airlines provides a 4X-weekly route to Orlando and United Airlines flies to Chicago O’Hare double-daily.

Breeze’s entry to the CRW market has been secured through a partnership between the State of West Virginia, Kanawha County and the City of Charleston.

Founded in 2021 by serial airline entrepreneur David Neeleman, Breeze now offers 145 nonstop routes between 36 cities in 22 states across the U.S. The airline has 80 Airbus A220-300 aircraft on order, with options for 40 more.