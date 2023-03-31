Mexican Startup Aerus Details Launch Network

Mexico’s aviation market will gain a new domestic operator from April 27 when regional startup Aerus launches commercial operations.

The carrier, which in January agreed to buy 30 Alice all-electric aircraft, plans to begin flying from a base at Monterrey International Airport in the northeastern Mexican state of Nuevo León with four routes to Ciudad Victoria, Matamoros, Piedras Negras and Tampico. A fifth route will operate between Matamoros and Tampico.

Aerus is the commercial name of the company Aerotransportes Rafilher, part of the Herrera Group, that received approval in May 2022 from Mexico’s Federal Civil Aviation Agency to begin regular scheduled flights.

The Herrera Group has been in business for 80 years and operates in the automotive, financial and real estate industries. It has held an air taxi permit since 1990.

Service will initially start using three Grand Caravan EX aircraft. A fourth is on order, and Aerus has also purchased two 19-passenger configured Textron Aviation Cessna 408 SkyCourier twin-engine turboprops.

Additionally, the airline in January signed a letter of intent for 30 nine-seater Alice aircraft from manufacturer Eviation Aircraft. It intends to utilize Alice to connect smaller, unserved destinations.

Aerus’ booking system shows that nonstop flights from Monterrey to Piedras Negras will operate 16 times per week, while 11X-weekly service will be offered to both Ciudad Victoria and Matamoros. The airline also plans to fly Monterrey-Tampico 7X-weekly and Matamoros-Tampico 5X-weekly.

Data provided by OAG Schedules Analyser shows that only one of the five launch routes is served at the present time, with Viva Aerobus and TAR Aerolineas each providing flights between Monterrey and Tampico.

In the longer-term, Aerus is seeking to fill a gap in Mexico’s market left by the demise of Aeromar, which ceased operations earlier this year. Aeromar suspended flights on Feb. 15 after 35 years of operation due to financial issues. It had a fleet of 10 ATR aircraft prior to its failure.

Aerus has also outlined ambitions to serve the U.S. once Mexico’s Category 1 safety rating has been restored, focusing on destinations in Arizona, California, Nevada and Texas.

Speaking in January following the Eviation order, Aerus CEO Javier Herrera García said: “As we enter into service, our objective is to create new opportunities for regional travel in Mexico that are environmentally and economically sustainable.

“Working with Eviation to bring a zero-emissions fleet to our region will transform the way we experience air travel and connect communities like never before.”





This article was originally published on aviationweek.com.