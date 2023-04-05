TAAG Signs Codeshare With Brazil’s GOL

TAAG Angola Airlines and Gol Linhas Aéreas have signed a codeshare agreement designed to increase travel options between Africa and Latin America.

The partnership will see GOL add its airline code on TAAG-operated flights between Sao Paulo Guarulhos and Luanda, which currently run three times per week using Boeing 777-300 aircraft. Passengers will then be able to connect through Angola’s capital to other African and European points in TAAG’s network.

Meanwhile, TAAG will add its flight code to 13 domestic destinations in Brazil served by GOL from Sao Paulo: Rio de Janeiro (GIG and SDU), Belo Horizonte (CNF), Recife (REC), Porto Alegre (POA), Curitiba (CWB), Salvador (SSA), Brasília (BSB), Goiánia (GYN), Florianópolis (FLN), Fortaleza (FOR), Foz do Iguaçu (IGU) and Natal (NAT).

“Building this alliance with TAAG is the best way to expand our destinations to dozens of African cities,” says Eduardo Bernardes, VP of revenue at GOL.

TAAG CEO Eduardo Fairen adds the partnership opens further “opportunities for tourism and economic synergies in both countries.” The airlines also plan to work together to add more destinations under the codeshare agreement.

As well as flying the 6,529-km (3,344-nm) route between Luanda and Sao Paulo, TAAG previously served Rio de Janeiro Galeao market regularly. However, the service was discontinued in October 2019.

Looking at the flow of traffic from Sao Paulo to Luanda, Sabre Market Intelligence data shows that there were about 44,500 one-way passengers in 2019. Of this, about 35% of passengers traveled point-to-point, while 31% flew to cities beyond Luanda. Approximately 23% was bridge traffic, with the remainder traveling to Luanda from destinations behind Sao Paulo.

This article was originally published on aviationweek.com.