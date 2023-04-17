RwandAir To Connect Kigali With Paris Charles de Gaulle

RwandAir will add nonstop service to Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG) in June, adding the French capital to its network.

Flights between Kigali (KGL) and CDG will be operated 3X-weekly with an Airbus A330 aircraft. The service will commence from June 27. Flight time will be around 8.5 hr., according to the airline.

The carrier already has been operating A330 flights between KGL and Brussels (BRU). From June 27, RwandAir will operate a quick-turnaround sameday CDG-BRU service between the KGL-CDG flight’s arrival in Paris and departure for the Kigali return flight.

From a Brussels-originating passenger’s perspective, the Rwandan carrier’s BRU-KGL A330 service will switch to a three-city same-aircraft BRU-CDG-KGL routing in June.

Paris becomes the 25th destination in Rwandair’s network. “The launch of our first-ever flights to Paris is an exciting development in RwandAir’s continuing expansion and a testament to the importance of French-Rwandan relations,” RwandAir CEO Yvonne Makolo says in a statement.

RwandAir notes Paris-originating passengers can connect via KGL to the airline’s "extensive network of flights reaching across Africa to countries such as Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa.”

This article was originally published on aviationweek.com.