Routes In Brief: Rolling Daily Updates (W/C April 17, 2023)

April 17

Qantas has launched a new route from Melbourne to Jakarta, Indonesia. The year-round flights will operate three days per week with an Airbus A330 aircraft and add to Qantas’ existing flights to Jakarta from Sydney. This brings the total number of seats between Australia and Jakarta to almost 300,000 annually, and the choice of 10 flights per week. Qantas Domestic and International CEO Andrew David says the new route will support growing business and government links between Australia and Indonesia. “We continue to see really strong demand for travel to and from Melbourne, so we’re pleased to be expanding our international network with another new route of out Victoria,” David adds.

Norwegian has added a new route to its winter season program, connecting Aalborg Airport in Denmark with the Spanish island of Tenerife. The route, which starts on Oct. 31, will operate once a week on Tuesdays until the end of the winter season. Magnus Thome Maursund, commercial director at Norwegian, says Tenerife is already one of the most popular destinations in the LCC’s network.

Latvian carrier airBaltic has launched flights between its Riga home base and Hannover, Germany. The airline will connect the cities with two weekly frequencies. The flights between Riga and Hannover are scheduled to take 1 hr. 55 min. The move by airBaltic comes as part of its expansion plan for the summer season 2023, with 20 new routes on offer from its three bases in the Baltics and Tampere, Finland.

Air Serbia has launched direct flights from Belgrade to: Catania, Italy; Izmir, Turkey; and Lisbon, Portugal. Service to all three destinations will be twice a week. Bojan Aranđelović, head of network planning and scheduling at Air Serbia, says the airline plans to further expand its presence in Italy with three more cities in its network.

Transavia France has added Izmir to its network of destinations, starting flights to the Turkish city from Paris Orly. The carrier will operate two flights per week between the cities every Saturday and Sunday until Oct. 28 using Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

This article was originally published on aviationweek.com.