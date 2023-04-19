China's Yangzhou Airport Starts Phase Two Expansion

SINGAPORE—China has commenced work on the second phase of the Yangzhou Taizhou International Airport (YTY) expansion project, which will see the airport attain the capacity to handle 10 million passengers, 50,000 tons of cargo and 88,670 aircraft movements annually by 2030.

The cornerstone of the CNY5.6 billion ($810 million) project is the construction of the 1,050,750-ft.2 (97,587-m2) Terminal 2 with 36 new gates. Other improvements include a new 10,500-ft.-long parallel taxiway and a ground transportation center.

The airport said the development is part of the "integrated development strategy" of the Yangtze River Delta and addresses the growing tourism sector in the cities of Yangzhou and Taizhou.

CAPA/OAG data shows that Spring Airlines is the largest operator at YTY, followed by Shenzhen Airlines and Air China. The carriers are focused on regional services to Guangzhou, Shenyang and Shenzhen.

This article was originally published on aviationweek.com.