Routes In Brief: Rolling Daily Updates (W/C April 24, 2023)

April 25

Starting July 13, Vietjet is opening a new route connecting Da Lat, in the central highland of Vietnam, with Busan, South Korea’s second largest city. Frequencies on the route will be daily, with a flight time of about 4 hr. 45 min. With the addition of Da Lat-Busan service, Vietjet will offer a total of 13 routes for travel between Vietnam and South Korea. The LCC already has four routes to Busan from Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang and Nha Trang.

Lufthansa has inaugurated a new service from Frankfurt to Belfast City Airport, marking the first time the Star Alliance member has operated in Northern Ireland. The route becomes the sole nonstop connection between Northern Ireland and Germany and will operate up to four times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. “Connecting passengers will enjoy a convenient and full service one-stop connection beyond our hub to our vast network of 200 destinations in most parts of the world,” says Frank Wagner, general manager sales, UK, Ireland, and Iceland for Lufthansa Group.

South African carrier Airlink has launched a new daily Johannesburg-Nairobi service. The new route will operate with 98-seat Embraer E190 aircraft and is expected to strengthen bilateral tourism, trade, and economic ties between South Africa and Kenya. “It is an important, but underserved, route between two major economic hubs and which, since 2019 until today, offered no competition,” Airlink CEO and managing director Rodger Foster says.

Caribbean Airlines plans to resume flights from Port of Spain to Caracas, Venezuela, from May 13. Service will initially operate on Saturdays, but the carrier expects to increase frequencies in line with demand.

April 24

American Airlines plans to resume daily Los Angeles-Auckland service from Dec. 21 using Boeing 787-9s, re-entering a market that is set to become increasingly crowded. The carrier last offered nonstop flights on the sector before the pandemic alongside Air New Zealand’s 2X-daily service. Air New Zealand has since resumed daily service and is the sole operator of Los Angeles-Auckland flights at the present time, according to OAG. However, both Delta Air Lines and United Airlines intend to enter the market at the start of the winter 2023/24 season.

UK regional airline Eastern Airways has launched a daily service from Cardiff International Airport, Wales, to Paris Orly, marking the third new service to France’s capital within a week. The daily flight will use 72-seat ATR aircraft and adds to routes launched from East Midlands and Southampton. Eastern said the three routes have been opened ahead of the launched of a codeshare partnership with Air France.

British Airways (BA) has confirmed it will extend its partnership with Loganair, adding 11 new routes to its codeshare agreement. The expansion will give BA passengers access to 46 of Loganair’s UK routes. The new routes available are: Aberdeen-Newcastle; Belfast City-Dundee; Belfast City-Inverness; Isle of Man-Newquay; London Heathrow-Dundee; London Heathrow-Kirkwall; London Heathrow-Sumburgh; Southampton-Stornoway; Manchester-Sumburgh; Manchester-Stornoway; and Dublin-Inverness.

Korean Air has resumed flights to Brisbane, Australia. The service from Seoul Incheon will operate 5X-weekly with Boeing 777s. The returning route has been supported by Queensland's Attracting Aviation Investment Fund, a joint venture between Brisbane Airport Corporation and the Queensland Government. “South Korea is an economic powerhouse and this state’s third largest trading market and a major technology partner in Queensland’s new energy economy,” says Gert-Jan de Graaff, CEO of Brisbane Airport Corporation. “The return of permanent flights turns the tap back on for large scale South Korean tourism to Queensland and makes it easier for students to study here and their families to visit.”

Nigeria’s Air Peace has commenced two new routes, including a first to Israel. The airline will operate a Lagos-Abuja-Tel Aviv service twice a week using Boeing 777 aircraft. Additionally, a domestic Lagos-Abuja-Maiduguri route has been launching, operating 4X-weekly with 737s.

This article was originally published on aviationweek.com.