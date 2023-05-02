Breeze Seeks To Launch First International Flights

Breeze Airways is seeking approval from the U.S. Transportation Department (DOT) to start flights to Mexico, marking the airline’s first international service since commencing commercial operations in May 2021.

The application seeking regulatory clearance for U.S.-Mexico flights outlines that the carrier intends to begin operations between Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and Los Cabos International Airport (SJD) in November. Service is scheduled to be once a week using Airbus A220 aircraft.

“Consumer acceptance of Breeze’s service has been strong, and Breeze has expanded its operations to 35 cities on over 140 routes,” the application filed to the DOT says.

“With many markets underserved or poorly served with connecting service over a major hub, local governments and airport authorities also have embraced Breeze’s services. Local authorities continuously approach Breeze about entering their markets or expanding service to meet their transportation needs.”

The application adds that the airline’s entry to the Mexican market will therefore “bring additional low-cost competition and for that reason alone is in the public interest.”

Breeze Airways, established by David Neeleman, the serial airline entrepreneur best known for founding JetBlue Airways, commenced A220 operations in June 2022. The airline has so far received a total of 12 A220s, out of an order of 80 aircraft. It also has 10 Embraer E190s and four E195s in service.

Subject to regulatory approval, Breeze’s planned Los Angeles-Los Cabos route will see it enter an already crowded market. The sector is served by six operators at the present time, collectively providing 19,250 two-way weekly seats between the destinations. This compares with 13,832 seats at this time in 2019.

According to OAG Schedules Analyser data, Alaska Airlines serves the 1,466-km (792-nm) sector up to three times per day, while Delta Air Lines provides a 12X-weekly service. American Airlines, JetBlue, and United Airlines each offer a daily flight, and Spirit Airlines operates between the cities five times per week.

This article was originally published on aviationweek.com.