Routes In Brief: Rolling Daily Updates (W/C May 1, 2023)

May 3

Alaska Airlines has partnered with Kenmore Air to offer connections through Paine Field-Snohomish County Airport in Everett. Passengers can now book connecting flights via the airport to the San Juan Islands, situated north of Seattle. Kenmore Air serves Friday Harbor on San Juan Island and Eastsound on Orcas Island using a fleet of Cessna Caravan aircraft. Since commencing service at Paine Field in March 2019, Alaska Airlines has transported more than 1.6 million passengers to and from the airport.

Latvian airline airBaltic has launched three routes from its hub in Riga. Service to Bucharest will be offered three times per week, while Porto and Burgas will each receive two flights per week. The carrier also plans to launch Riga-Bilbao and Riga-Tivat services from May 4, operating 2X-weekly. Additionally, airBaltic has opened two routes from its Tampere base in Finland. Both Milan and Nice will be served twice a week using Airbus A220-300 aircraft.

UK regional carrier Eastern Airways has resumed service between Humberside Airport and Newquay-Cornwall Airport. Flights will operate up to four times per week until September. A weekly flight from Humberside to Jersey in the Channel Islands will also begin on May 13. “Given the UK staycation growth remains a preference for many; we are welcoming back the Newquay Cornwall service which complements our East Midlands and London Gatwick services to Cornwall with an expanded frequency for this year,” Eastern commercial director Roger Hage says.

May 2

Jetstar Asia flights from Singapore to Haikou, the port city in China’s Hainan Island, have resumed. Frequencies will be four times per week using Airbus A320 aircraft. “Haikou was the first Chinese city Jetstar Asia flew to in 2009 and today, Hainan Island is one of the few Chinese destinations where most visitors can stay for up to 30 days without a visa and so we're seeing strong demand for this service,” Jetstar Asia CEO Barathan Pasupathi says. The LCC expects to carry up to 70,000 travelers each year between the two cities.

Vietjet plans to increase flight frequency on two of its newly launched routes to Australia. The changes for Ho Chi Minh City-Melbourne and Ho Chi Minh City-Sydney take effect from Sept. 17 and Sept. 18 respectively. Each route will increase from 3X-weeky to 4X-weekly.

Canada’s WestJet has launched its first service linking Calgary International Airport and Tokyo Narita International, becoming the airline’s first-ever service to Asia. Flights between the cities will be operated three times per week. "Not only does this new route increase opportunities for business, leisure and cargo customers to expand their horizons in Asia, it also provides an exceptional opportunity to welcome transpacific leisure and business travelers direct to Calgary and Alberta,” WestJet executive vice-president and chief commercial officer John Weatherill says.

Turkish Airlines and Air Serbia have expanded their codeshare partnership. Routes now covered include Belgrade-Izmir and Air Serbia’s new route between Belgrade and Ankara. Air Serbia has also added its JU code on Turkish Airlines’ flights from Istanbul to Sao Paulo, Almaty and Abu Dhabi, while Turkish Airlines has placed its TK code on Air Serbia’s flights to Ohrid, North Macedonia. Additionally, Turkish Airlines has commenced a codeshare partnership with Latvia’s airBaltic from May 1. The agreement covers flights between Istanbul and Riga.

Emirates has resumed its pre-pandemic flying schedule to London Stansted, adding a second daily flight from the airport to Dubai International. Flights will be operated by a Boeing 777-300ER. “This doubling of flights is a clear demonstration of the airline's confidence in Stansted and reflects the significant demand for long-haul services that exits across the region,” London Stansted managing director Gareth Powell says.

Milan Bergamo Airport has welcomed the arrival of new airline partner Norwegian. The LCC has commenced a 2X-weekly service from Bergen using Boeing 737-800s, which will be joined by a 2X-weekly link to Oslo Gardermoen from June 22. Giacomo Cattaneo, director of commercial aviation at Milan Bergamo operator SACBO, says Bergen and Oslo are two white spots that the airport has “worked hard to fill.”

This article was originally published on aviationweek.com.