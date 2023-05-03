Flair Airlines To Base Three Aircraft At Calgary Airport

Canada’s Flair Airlines will open a new aircraft base at Calgary International Airport (YYC) from July.

Edmonton-based Flair says it will base three Boeing 737s at Calgary to be supported by a maintenance facility and a hangar, creating 150 jobs for pilots, flight attendants and ground staff. The carrier operates a mix of 737-8s and 737-800s.

According to CAPA, around 11% of Flair’s capacity operates from Calgary currently, making it the fourth largest airport as a share of seats in its network, trailing Vancouver (YVR), Toronto Pearson (YYZ) and Edmonton (YEG). Flair says the three aircraft will be based at YYC by July.

“The Calgary base of operations is a significant investment of resources and personnel, and signals Flair’s continued growth in Canada, based on its ultra-low fare and cost model,” the carrier says in a statement, adding Flair “has plans for continued expansion” at YYC.

Flair notes it is already operating 46% more capacity at YYC in 2023 versus 2022. New routes planned include flights to London (YXU), Ontario, starting in July and fall launches to Las Vegas (LAS), Phoenix (PHX) and Puerto Vallarta (PVR), Mexico.

“We know our presence in Calgary results in lower fares, more options for Canadian travelers and strong economic activity in the region,” Flair CEO Stephen Jones says. “This announcement further cements Calgary as an accessible city in a variety of ways.”

YYC CEO Bob Sartor adds the new Flair base “illustrates the strength of the Calgary market."

This article was originally published on aviationweek.com.