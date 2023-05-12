Wizz Air Exec: ‘Entrepreneurial’ Spirit Offers Competitive Edge

Wizz Air’s entrepreneurial spirit and willingness to test new markets continues to set the Hungarian ULCC apart from its competitors, according to acting Network Officer Evelin Jeckel.

Speaking at Routes Europe, Jeckel pointed to the expansion of the airline’s network since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying this strategic approach has enabled it to capture share in previously untapped markets and reduced its reliance on certain customer segments.

“I'm actually quite happy with how the network looks today because it's nicely diversified,” she said. “The thinking behind our growth during COVID was to seize market share in previously unavailable markets.”

Wizz’s strategy has included diversifying away from visual flight rules (VFR) traffic in Central and Eastern Europe. New bases have opened in Western Europe, with a focus on leisure traffic to sun destinations, and the carrier has aggressively grown its network in Italy.

In Italy, Wizz has grown its fleet based in the country to 25 aircraft and annual seat capacity has reached 18 million within the space of about 2.5 years.

Additionally, a joint-venture carrier based in Abu Dhabi has been launched to capitalize on point-to-point demand from underserved markets, such as Central Asia. The airline is also exploring further expansion in Saudi Arabia after opening its first routes to the country.

Asked what differentiates Wizz from its rivals, Jeckel said: “I think we are a little bit more open-minded and innovative in terms of what markets we go into. We are a lot more entrepreneurial in terms of going after these opportunities.”

This article was originally published on aviationweek.com.