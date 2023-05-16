Routes In Brief: Rolling Daily Updates (W/C May 15, 2023)

May 16

Finnair has announced plans to reintroduce flights to Stockholm-Bromma Airport starting from Oct. 29, aiming to enhance Nordic connectivity. The Finnish carrier will operate flights from Helsinki to the Swedish airport twice per day from Monday to Friday, with an additional Sunday evening service available. The airline will become the sole operator of flights from Helsinki to both Bromma and Arlanda airports in Stockholm.

Kuwait's Jazeera Airways plans to introduce a 2X-weekly route to Shiraz, marking its second destination in Iran after Mashhad. The flights from Kuwait City to Shiraz are scheduled to run on Sundays and Wednesdays, starting from June 4. “Iran is an important part of our expansion plans, and we are looking forward to flying to more destinations in the country in the near future,” CEO Rohit Ramachandran says. The CEO adds: “By starting direct flights to different cities in Iran, we offer passengers from Kuwait, especially the large Iranian community, better connectivity to the country.” Earlier this month, Jazeera Airways announced a new 2X-weekly route to Tivat in Montenegro, starting May 28.

Air Serbia has commenced a nonstop service between Belgrade and Cairo. The Serbian national airline will fly to the capital of Egypt three 3X-weekly, every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The carrier also offers charter flights to Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh.

This article was originally published on aviationweek.com.