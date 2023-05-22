Hainan Airlines To Restore Beijing-Edinburgh Route

China’s Hainan Airlines will open service between Beijing Capital International Airport (PEK) and Edinburgh Airport (EDI).

The Scottish airport says in a statement that the route will be operated 2X-weekly on a seasonal basis from June 26 through Oct. 8. The route has been suspended since 2019.

The flights, operating on Mondays and Fridays, will be the only nonstop connection between Scotland and China.

“The return of direct flights to Beijing is fantastic news as we gear up for a hugely exciting summer, and is further evidence of the strong recovery we’re seeing here at Edinburgh,” EDI CEO Gordon Dewar says.

Dewar adds: “This important connectivity will provide a boost to Scotland’s universities and tourism industry, open up a wealth of new business opportunities and enable better access to other parts of the world.”

The service will be “highly valued” by students traveling between China and Scotland, as well as providing a connection for tourism and family visits, the airport CEO says.

“I welcome the announcement of this direct service between Edinburgh Airport and Beijing, which is an important development for both Edinburgh and Scotland’s international connectivity,” Scottish Transport Minister Kevin Stewart says.

“This direct connectivity is great news for people and businesses in both Scotland and China, building strong links for business and exports, as well as making it easier for visitors and students to come and experience Scotland,” Stewart adds.

On June 21 Hainan will also restore service between Shenzhen and Brussels Airport. The airline is already flying to Brussels from PEK.

This article was originally published on aviationweek.com.