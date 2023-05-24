Sun Country Airlines Adds Minneapolis, Milwaukee Routes For 2024 Winter

U.S. LCC Sun Country Airlines will launch service between its Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) base and St Maarten’s Princess Juliana International Airport in January 2024.

The Caribbean route, which the airline flew before the COVID-19 pandemic, will be operated 1X-weekly with a Boeing 737NG aircraft on a seasonal basis from Jan. 13, 2024 to April 6, 2024.

“Sun Country is focused on continuing to grow our schedule offerings in MSP,” Chief Revenue Officer Grant Whitney says in a statement.

The airline says it plans to serve more than 50 nonstop routes from MSP during its 2024 winter schedule.

Sun Country is also resuming service between Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) in Wisconsin and Cancun International Airport (CUN) in Mexico from Dec. 16, 2023, with 4X-weekly 737-800 flights. By March 2024, the airline will operate the MKE-CUN route daily.

MKE and Sun Country also say the airline will add routes from the Wisconsin airport to both Orlando International Airport and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Those flights will operate during a winter schedule running “from mid-December 2023 through early April 2024,” according to MKE, which says both routes will be flown “multiple” times per week.

Additionally, Sun Country will operate “near-daily” service between MKE and Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers during its winter schedule, the airport says.

“Mexico, Florida and Arizona are the most popular winter destinations for Milwaukee-based travelers, and we’re pleased Sun Country is providing additional low-fare options to these family-friendly, warm-weather destinations,” MKE Director Brian Dranzik says.

