New Airport In Kuantan, Malaysia, Expected To Break Ground In 2024 ​​​​​​​

LANGKAWI, Malaysia—Construction of Kuantan’s new airport will commence in 2024, and completion is expected in 2026. The 3,000-acre airport aims to link Kuantan to more international destinations, especially China.

The new airport forms part of the Pahang Aerospace City project, a multi-phased development that will eventually span 10,000 acres in the central Malaysian state of Pahang and will feature space for maintenance, repair and overhaul services, as well as other commercial and industrial elements.

The passenger terminal at the core of the new airport is estimated to have a capacity of 250,000 passengers annually. The investment for the first phase of construction is worth around MYR3 billion ($659.6 million).

Mohan Nerjoo, business development associate for the Pahang Aerospace City project, said the airport is situated 40km from Taman Negara national park—which could drive local eco-tourism.

It is also reportedly hoped that the new airport’s close proximity to the Malaysia-China Industrial Park—a port that was jointly developed with China—will not only encourage air freight through the airport, but also movement of people between China and Kuantan.

Kuantan airport authorities are currently in discussions with both local and foreign airlines to establish more international links with the new airport.

Upon the completion of the new airport, the site of Kuantan’s existing airport will be returned to the control of the Royal Malaysian Air Force, and it will continue to be run by Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad, the country’s largest airport operator.

This article was originally published on aviationweek.com.