Breeze Airways To Open Los Angeles-Pittsburgh Airbus A220 Flights

U.S. startup Breeze Airways will launch service between Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) in September, going head-to-head with ULCC Spirit Airlines on the route.

The LAX-PIT route will be year-round and commence on Sept. 8. It will be flown 2X-weekly with Breeze's Airbus A220-300 aircraft.

LAX will be the 11th airport served by Breeze from PIT. Spirit Airlines currently operates daily flights between the western Pennsylvania airport and LAX, according to PIT.

Breeze started flying 2X-weekly from PIT to Orange County John Wayne Airport in southern California on a seasonal basis on March 31. That service will continue through Sept. 4 and is “expected to return in 2024,” again on a seasonal basis, PIT says.

News of the LAX-PIT route came as Breeze on May 25 launched 2X-weekly service between Pittsburgh and Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) in North Carolina. American Airlines operates 2X-daily flights on the PIT-RDU route. Breeze also resumed seasonal service to Norfolk International Airport in Virginia.

From May 26, Breeze will open 2X-weekly service from PIT to both Long Island MacArthur Airport (ISP) in New York and Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) in Florida. According to PIT, Breeze will be the first airline to serve ISP from the airport in more than 25 years. Breeze will compete with Allegiant Air on the PIT-JAX route.

Breeze also will begin 2X-weekly service between PIT and Portland International Jetport (PWM) in Maine from June 2, giving PIT a connection to PWM for the first time since United Airlines dropped the route following the 2021 summer.

Breeze was launched in 2021 by Azul Brazilian Airlines and JetBlue Airways founder David Neeleman.



This article was originally published on aviationweek.com.