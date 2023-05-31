Rex To Go Up Against Qantas On Adelaide-Sydney Route

Australian regional carrier Rex Airlines plans to launch daily service between Adelaide Airport (ADL) and Sydney Airport (SYD) from June 29.

The airline revealed that it will take “imminent” delivery of two more Boeing 737-800 aircraft, bringing its fleet of the type to nine aircraft. Rex also operates 61 Saab 340 aircraft.

The carrier says the two additional -800s will make it possible to fly the ADL-SYD route. Rex has been serving Melbourne Airport from ADL since 2021.

“The new Adelaide-Sydney route will also bolster Rex’s network connectivity,” the carrier says in a statement, noting that Adelaide-originating passengers will, for example, be able to connect to Brisbane Airport via SYD.

“This new route brings us one step closer to our ambition to fly between every [state] capital city in Australia,” Rex Deputy Chairman John Sharp says, adding: “More new routes will be announced shortly.”

Qantas Airways and its LCC subsidiary Jetstar Airways both fly the Adelaide-Sydney route.

ADL Managing Director Brenton Cox says Rex’s service will give “South Australian passengers ... more choice when flying on our second most popular route, and will start in time for the July school holiday peak.”

Cox adds that Rex’s new flights demonstrate the airline believes in “the future growth opportunities on this route.”

South Australian Tourism Minister Zoe Bettison says the announcement of Rex's ADL-SYD service is “another step towards a total recovery for domestic passenger traffic.”

Rex operates to 58 destinations in Australia.

