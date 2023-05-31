Volaris Accelerates Domestic Growth With 40 New Routes

Mexican ULCC Volaris is boosting its domestic network with the launch of 40 new routes, many of which are unserved at present. The new services will connect 16 cities with leisure, beach and business destinations across the country.

Volaris’ Executive Vice President Holger Blankenstein says the expansion will create new and important “tourism and industrial corridors” between points that have previously been unserved or underserved.

Twelve of the new routes being launched are to Bajío International Airport, located in Silao in the central Mexican state of Guanajuato. The airport handles traffic for the area, which includes the city of León and the state capital, Guanajuato.

A further five routes are to Ciudad Juarez, located close to the Mexico-U.S. border opposite El Paso, Texas, while nine are to Mexicali, the capital city of the state of Baja California in northern Mexico.

Analysis of data provided by OAG Schedules Analyser shows that only four of the 40 routes are served at present. TAR Aerolíneas flies three of them—connecting Hermosillo with Ciudad Juarez, Culiacan and Mexicali—while Viva Aerobus serves Culiacan-Monterrey.

However, some of the route launches represent resumptions for Volaris. The carrier has served seven of the 40 routes at one time or another over the past decade—including Ciudad Juarez-Culiacan, Ciudad Juarez-Hermosillo and Chihuahua-Mexicali—until the onset of the pandemic in 2020.

The airline says the 40 routes will be added to its schedule from July 11 onward.

Volaris currently operates 121 domestic routes in Mexico, providing 616,529 weekly seats. The carrier has a 39.7% capacity share of the market, placing it ahead of Viva Aerobus on 31.6% and Aeromexico on 26.7%.

This article was originally published on aviationweek.com.