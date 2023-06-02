Routes In Brief: Rolling Daily Updates (W/C June 6)

American Airlines launched daily service between Miami International Airport (MIA) and Lettsome International Airport (EIS) in the British Virgin Islands (BVI). MIA notes the route is the only air connection between the mainland U.S. and EIS. A delegation of BVI officials met with American, among other airlines, at Routes World 2022 in Las Vegas in an effort to secure flights from the U.S. MIA now has connections to 43 Caribbean destinations.

Singapore Changi Airport (SIN) CEO Lee Seow Hiang says the airport is “optimistic that passenger traffic can reach pre-COVID levels by 2024.” SIN reports it reached 82% of pre-pandemic passenger traffic levels in March. For the 12 months through March 31 (the airport’s fiscal year), SIN handled 42.6 million passengers, 62% of pre-pandemic traffic levels.

UK regional carrier Loganair and Ireland’s Aer Lingus have signed an interline agreement. Noting it operates to Dublin (DUB) from Scottish cities Aberdeen and Inverness, Loganair says its passengers can connect to Aer Lingus’ transatlantic flights via DUB. Additionally, Aer Lingus passengers can travel from DUB to Aberdeen and Inverness via Loganair. Jonathan Hinkleswhich, CEO of Loganair, says the agreement with Aer Lingus “adds to our ever-increasing portfolio of interline and codeshare agreements.” He adds: “Through our partnership, customers flying to [the U.S.] from Scotland via Dublin can clear [U.S.] customs in Ireland before departure.”

This article was originally published on aviationweek.com.