Qatar Airways Returns To Tokyo Haneda Airport

Qatar Airways has resumed service between Doha Hamad International Airport (DOH) and Tokyo Haneda Airport (HND), doubling the carrier’s flights to the Japanese capital.

The airline already had been operating daily flights between DOH and Tokyo Narita Airport (NRT). On June 1, Qatar Airways commenced daily flights to HND as well, bringing the number of weekly frequencies the airline operates between Doha and Tokyo to 14.

The DOH-HND route will be operated with an Airbus A350-900 aircraft configured to carry 283 passengers, including 36 in business class. Qatar Airways has not served Haneda in over three years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Travelers from Tokyo will be able to enjoy seamless connections to over 160 destinations using [Qatar Airways’] extensive global network, including popular destinations across Africa, Europe, the Middle East and more, through [the airline’s] Doha hub,” Qatar Airways says in a statement.

“Japan remains a significant market for Qatar Airways and its passengers,” Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker says, adding that the airline will “soon” be restarting service to Osaka.

This article was originally published on aviationweek.com.