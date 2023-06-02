Austrian Airlines To Open Vienna-Seville Route

Austrian Airlines will launch service to Seville Airport (SVQ) in Spain as part of its 2023-34 Northern Hemisphere winter schedule.

Flights between Vienna International Airport (VIE) and SVQ will commence from Oct. 14, according to the Lufthansa Group carrier. The route will be operated 2X-weekly.

In December 2023, Austrian Airlines will also add Rovaniemi Airport (RVN) in Finland to its network. The carrier will fly 1X-weekly between VIE and RVN, which will be served by Austrian Airlines for the first time.

The airline says it will operate to 86 destinations during the 2023-24 winter schedule, including 70 in Europe. It will also operate charter flights from Vienna to Kittilä, Finland, during the 2023-24 winter program.

Austrian Airlines says three destinations added for the 2023 summer schedule will continue to be a part of its network during the 2023-24 winter season: Marseille, France; Porto, Portugal; and Vilnius, Lithuania.

The carrier notes it will fly up to 4X-weekly between Vienna and Shnaghai Pudong Internationional Airport during the 2023-24 winter season.

“With the expansion of our market, we successfully position ourselves as the No. 1 airline in Austria and at the Vienna hub,” Austrian Airlines CCO Michael Trestl says.

This article was originally published on aviationweek.com.