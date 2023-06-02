Austrian Airlines To Open Vienna-Seville Route
Austrian Airlines will launch service from Vienna to Seville Airport in Spain and to Rovaniemi Airport in Finland.
Austrian Airlines will launch service to Seville Airport (SVQ) in Spain as part of its 2023-34 Northern Hemisphere winter schedule.
Flights between Vienna International Airport (VIE) and SVQ will commence from Oct. 14, according to the Lufthansa Group carrier. The route will be operated 2X-weekly.
In December 2023, Austrian Airlines will also add Rovaniemi Airport (RVN) in Finland to its network. The carrier will fly 1X-weekly between VIE and RVN, which will be served by Austrian Airlines for the first time.
The airline says it will operate to 86 destinations during the 2023-24 winter schedule, including 70 in Europe. It will also operate charter flights from Vienna to Kittilä, Finland, during the 2023-24 winter program.
Austrian Airlines says three destinations added for the 2023 summer schedule will continue to be a part of its network during the 2023-24 winter season: Marseille, France; Porto, Portugal; and Vilnius, Lithuania.
The carrier notes it will fly up to 4X-weekly between Vienna and Shnaghai Pudong Internationional Airport during the 2023-24 winter season.
“With the expansion of our market, we successfully position ourselves as the No. 1 airline in Austria and at the Vienna hub,” Austrian Airlines CCO Michael Trestl says.
This article was originally published on aviationweek.com.